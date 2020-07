A woman was cut free from a car after a crash in Baughurst this morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene, just outside Larkwhistle Farm, on Kingsclere Road, at 10.18am.

Two cars were involved in the incident, which left one person trapped.

They were freed by firefighters from Mortimer, Tadley, Newbury and Whitley Wood and treated by paramedics from South Central Ambulance.