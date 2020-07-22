Inspiring Newbury volunteers wins Diabetes award

A DEDICATED Newbury woman has won a volunteering award from leading charity Diabetes UK for her work in setting up a local diabetes support group.

Hazel Burgess, 65, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes four years ago, has won the Reaching out and Connecting Inspire Award in recognition of her hard work.

Mrs Burgess is a volunteer who has helped raise awareness about the condition through the creation of the West Berkshire Diabetes Support Group.

She said: “I was brought up with diabetes in my family. My grandfather had type 2 and so too my mother and eldest sister.

“When I was diagnosed I went on a DAFNE [Dose Adjustment for Normal Eating] diabetes awareness course – I learned a lot about good diabetes management and the importance of diet and regular exercise.

“I’m active in the community so when I found out there wasn’t a diabetes support group in West Berkshire, I decided to take the initiative and set one up.”

If not managed well, both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications.

With the right treatment, knowledge and support, people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Mrs Burgess said: “Our support group is based in West Berkshire hospital on Wednesday mornings – there is a room packed with useful information and leaflets we hand out to staff and patients.

“I hope to be back there every Wednesday to give out information and help people with diabetes once lockdown is over.

“I’ve been keeping busy during lockdown by helping our local meals on wheels service.

“I’m managing my diabetes without any medication and making sure to eat well and exercise regularly, though that has been harder since lockdown.”

Diabetes UK South East regional manager Jill Steaton said: “Hazel is doing great work in her local community to raise awareness.

“A passionate supporter, she’s organised many meetings in Newbury and Thatcham and has developed valuable links with gyms, GP surgeries and schools.

“Our volunteers are out there working hard in the community day in and day out.

“Our much-needed work wouldn’t be possible without their incredible support and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all of our volunteers who make an enormous difference through their support.”

The Inspire Awards celebrate Diabetes UK’s volunteers who campaign to improve the quality of care available to people, fundraise for pioneering research and raise awareness to stem the rising tide of diabetes.

Mrs Burgess was honoured in a virtual ceremony held online which celebrated the achievements of eight Inspire Award winners in the South East.

For more information on the West Berkshire Diabetes Support Group, email wbdsgroup@gmail.com

To find out about becoming a volunteer for Diabetes UK, email south.east@diabetes.org.uk or visit www.diabetes.org.uk/in_your_area/south_east/volunteering