Special 'cuddle beds' to be installed at West Berkshire Community Hospital

NEWBURY Cancer Care (NCC) is planning to install a ‘cuddle bed’ in two of the four Rainbow Rooms in West Berkshire Community Hospital.

The rooms, funded and maintained by the charity, have given great comfort to many families who have had loved ones seriously ill or even coming towards the end of life.

But now, a new dimension is being planned.

The cuddle beds have been requested by families and nursing staff to improve the quality of end-of-life care.

These beds have the same footprint as a standard ward bed, but offer the opportunity to expand to a double bed, allowing a partner or family members to lie next to and cuddle their loved ones.

Dave Ormrod, whose wife Lynne recently died in one of the Rainbow Rooms, said: “The thought that the cuddle bed could be available for partners to be closer to their loved one at such a difficult time sends shivers down my spine – what a wonderful idea.

“Such compassionate thinking by a caring organisation has inspired me to help and to join NCC as a trustee and advocate of their fantastic work.”

NCC has launched this new project online on The Good Exchange match funding platform at https://thegoodexchange.com

The cost of two beds is £29,500 and The Good Exchange project is called Rainbow Room Double Bed (Cuddle Bed). Ref: 18221.

For more information, visit https://www.newburycancercare.org.uk