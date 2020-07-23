Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a task group has found that there was no clear business case for redeveloping the London Road Industrial Estate.

Also in this week's paper, two girls have completed a sponsored walk for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. 

In other news, a headteacher has bid a fond farewell to his school this summer, saying his time there has been a “joy and a privilege”.

And, plans for more than 100 homes have been approved for Theale.

In Hungerford, one of the town's old names has returned to the high street and and community champions have been named.  

In Thatcham, a small army is clearing up the Henwick fields of lockdown litter.

In Hampshire, the daughter of a Tadley man is calling for more people to sign up as stem cell donors.

On the village page, plans for a farm shop have been thrown out again. 

