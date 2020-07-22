CCTV image released following theft at Parkway Shopping Centre Newbury

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV images in connection with a shoplifting raid in Newbury's Parkway Shopping centre.

Police want to speak to the people in the footage, who they believe may have important information.

A group entered the L'Occitane En Provence store at 12pm on Saturday, July 18.

Officers said that one person distracted a member of staff while the products were taken from a stock drawer at the opposite end of the store.

They made off with approximately £1,000 worth of products.

Investigating officer Pc Elena Argyrou, based at Newbury police station, said: "I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that these women may be able to assist with my investigation.

"If you recognise these women, or believe that one of them might be you, please get in touch.

"I am also appealing to anyone who was in the shopping centre at the time and who saw anything suspicious to contact us.

"You can contact us using the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200221120, or by reporting online.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111."