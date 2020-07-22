West Berkshire highways: A4 closures planned for next week

The A4 Theale bypass will be closed next week while carriageway improvements are carried out.

The road will be shut eastbound from the A340 roundabout to Arlington roundabout from Monday, July 27 to Saturday, August 1.

The closure will be 24-hours a day and a contraflow will be in place on the westbound carriageway.

The Arlington roundabout will be closed eastbound from Monday, August 3 until Wednesday, August 5 and then westbound on Thursday, August 6 and Friday, August 7.

The roundabout closures will be in place from 7pm until 11.30pm.