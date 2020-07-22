Greenham Trust double matched day charities announced

THE 10 charitable organisations selected to take part in Greenham Trust’s special Double Matched Day have been announced.

The chosen participants will be fundraising for causes ranging from supporting mothers through postnatal care, to helping children through bereavement when they return to school.

From 00.01 to midnight this Friday, these charitable organisations have the chance to treble up to £5,000 of all money they raise through donations and fundraising activities that is paid into their fundraising project on The Good Exchange.

This means that for £1 donated in that 24-hour period, the trust will donate £2 – with a limit of £10,000 of matched funds per project.

Keep an eye out over the next few days for details of the fundraising activities the 10 selected causes and their supporters have planned for tomorrow:

The 10 are:

1) Berkshire MS Therapy Centre – donate to help multiple sclerosis sufferers and their families throughout Berkshire and the surrounding counties.

2) Daisy’s Dream – donate to help Daisy’s Dream be ready to help children impacted by bereavement when they return to school in September.

3) Dingley’s Promise – donate to help Dingley’s Promise create a recovery learning and play support programme for children with special educational needs.

4) East Ilsley Parish Council – donate to help revamp the playground in East Ilsley with more modern and exciting equipment to challenge and entertain the children.

5) The Friends of Castle School – donate to revitalise the Castle School hydrotherapy pool used by children with special needs and disabilities.

6) Home-Start West Berkshire – donate to help Home-Start support new mothers with post-natal depression.

7) Newbury & District Sea Cadet Corps – donate to replace the asbestos roof on its 50-year-old building which is leaking and unsafe.

8) Newbury Cancer Care Trust – donate to help Newbury Cancer Care buy ‘cuddle beds’ so partners and family can lie close to their loved ones at the end-of-life.

9) Citizens Advice Tadley & District – donate to help the service continue to offer free advice.

10) The Watermill theatre – donate to help the next phase of the The Watermill’s Covid-19 recovery plan.

Newbury Cancer Care trustee Paul Millard said: “We are delighted to have been selected for Double Matched Day.

“The double match funding by Greenham Trust will get the project off to a fantastic start and hopefully lead to the purchase of the first of the two beds within a matter of weeks.”

Home-Start scheme manager Grace Green, said: “Home-Start West Berkshire understand that the transition to motherhood can be a challenging time impacting across all areas of their life.

“Experiencing postnatal depression or long-term depression in their child’s early years can leave a mother feeling a failure.

“This funding towards our Maternal Mental Health Project helps us to help them to understand they are not alone.

“Parents describe their sense of relief to know other mothers feel this way and they can support their own well-being.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this opportunity from Greenham Trust to raise money for this fantastically worthwhile project.”

This is the first Double Matched Day run by Greenham Trust but, with more than 30 applications, it has proved to be hugely popular in the area so is likely to be the first of many.

Therefore, Greenham Trust would encourage any charitable organisations in West Berkshire and North Hampshire to get their fundraising applications on to The Good Exchange as soon as possible to ensure they will be ready for the next Double Matched Day.

In the meantime, they may be eligible for other grants from Greenham Trust or other local funders.

For more information on the appeal and the selected 10 local organisations, visit https://thegoodexchange.com/double-matched-day