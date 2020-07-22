Appeal following dangerous dog incident in West Berkshire

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a dangerous dog incident in West Berkshire.

A 43-year-old man was walking his dog in Sulham Woods when he was attacked by another dog that was off its lead, a golden Labrador that went by the name Leo.

The man challenged the dog's owner about keeping his dog on the lead and the owner became verbally abusive.

The dog owner is described as a white man, between 50 and 60-years-old, around 6ft tall with a cropped beard. He was wearing a pale blue vest and a pale blue cap.

The victim sustained injuries to his leg but did not require hospital treatment.

The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 5pm on Sunday, July 19.

Investigating officer PC Louise Eaton based at Newbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who has any information or recognises the descriptions above to come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area who may have seen something to contact us.

“You can contact us by reporting online or calling 101, quoting reference number 43200221119.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”