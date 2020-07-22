Reading Magistrates' Court: Newbury man jailed for repeated assaults on woman

A NEWBURY man has been jailed for repeated assaults on a woman.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 14, was 33-year-old Jamie Pettman, whose address was given as Bartholomew Street.

He denied four charges of assaulting a woman, who can not be identified for legal reasons, by beating her.

Mr Pettman also denied two charges of criminal damage to property worth hundreds of pounds, although one of these was withdrawn by the prosecution.

He was convicted of all remaining five charges following a trial.

All the offences were committed in Newbury between December 8 last year and May 9 this year.

Mr Pettman was jailed for five months, with the court citing the savagery and sustained nature of the attacks on the woman and his record of previous offending.

In addition he was ordered to pay £750 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £122.

Finally, Mr Pettman was made subject to a retraining order preventing him from contacting his victim, either directly or indirectly.

The order will last for two years.