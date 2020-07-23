Thatcham {my}dentist receptionist named best in the UK

A THATCHAM dental receptionist has been named as the UK’s best at the Dental Awards 2020.

Su Freear, who works at {my}dentist in Chapel Street, was nominated for the award by her colleagues in recognition of her more than 18 years at the practice and her excellent patient care.

{my}dentist said that Mrs Freear’s long service has given her a special connection to Thatcham and she now counts many patients as friends.

She said: “I was delighted to have been nominated for the award and over the moon to have won.

“It is a little bit surreal as I don’t work to receive accolades, but to be recognised for the job I love is really special.

“It is certainly a stand-out moment of my career.

“I’d like to say thank you to my colleagues for not only nominating me, but creating such a great place to work.”

The team kept Mrs Freear’s nomination a surprise, until the shortlist was revealed earlier this year.

They were due to attend the ceremony for the UK’s leading dental awards in May, but as the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak they will celebrate as soon as restrictions are relaxed.

Mrs Freear has continued to work throughout the pandemic as the practice has remained open throughout lockdown to offer patients dental advice by phone.

She said: “This has been a really unusual time and while it’s been sad not to see patients face-to-face I am glad that we have now reopened, with safety measures in place, to help people out of pain.”

{my}dentist chief executive Tom Riall said: “This is wonderful news for Su, who is one of our longest-serving dental receptionists.

“Thatcham is my local practice and I have always admired Su’s professionalism and friendly patient care.

“It is fantastic that this has now been recognised by the wider dental industry too.

“I look forward to being able to congratulate Su in person on behalf of the whole company as soon as I can.”