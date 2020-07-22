Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 22

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire remains at 480, the same number as yesterday.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 296,377, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 560.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 45,501.

The daily death toll is 79.

