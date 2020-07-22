Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Rick Astley Newbury Racecourse gig postponed

Singer songwriter's Party in the Paddock rescheduled

rick astley

Rick Astley’s Party in the Paddock gig scheduled for September 19, has been called off due to the coronavirus restrictions. The singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s was to perform after the day’s racing during the Dubai Duty Free International Weekend.

Earlier today, Newbury Racecouse announced the news of the cancellation to disappointed fans, but added: “He’s never gonna give you up!

"He will be playing on September 18, 2021 and tickets will be on sale soon.”

 

