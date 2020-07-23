Newbury Real Ale Festival cancelled

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

THERE’S bad news for beer fans – Newbury Real Ale Festival has been cancelled this year.

For the past 17 years Newbury has looked forward to the festival bringing an end to the summer with a party.

Last year’s event was the biggest in its 17-year history, with more than 6,500 people enjoying beers, ciders, food, live music and great company.

Unfortunately this year, in the interest of the safety, the organisers have reluctantly decided to cancel the September 12 event.

Festival director David Whittingham said: “While there are signs of the Covid-19 lockdown being lifted across the country and some of the hospitality sector have been able to open during July, to gather thousands of people in a single location is still too risky. 

“We can’t wait to see the ale festival back, better than ever, for its 18th birthday next year.”

He added: “The Newbury Real Ale Festival wants to thank all their fantastically generous sponsors for their support over the years and, in particular, Media Fusion, the Newbury Weekly News, Gardner Leader, Lifecycle Software, The Champion Group, Hogan Music and The Catherine Wheel.”

Details of ticket refunds or transfers to 2021 can be found on the festival website at www.newburyrealale.co.uk where updates for the planning for 2021 will also feature.

