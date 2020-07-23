Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Secret justice? Public and press barred from Reading Magistrates' Courts

Decision flies in face of open justice principle

court gavel

READING Magistrates' Court is barring the press and public, while holding dozens of hearing behind closed doors each day, Newburytoday.co.uk can reveal.

The action is in defiance of the long held 'open justice' principle in UK courts, which says - except for special circumstances - criminal courts must be open to all.

However, court management has taped off all public seating since it reopened following the coronavirus lockdown.

There is no facility for the public to view proceedings remotely.

Newbury Weekly News chief reporter John Garvey was ejected from the court after arriving to cover a case today (Thursday).

He said: “The usher said I would have to leave. I appealed to the clerk and protested that the court should be open to the public but the magistrates stopped the proceedings and it was clear the case would not proceed while I was there."

Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) website states: " The principle of open justice is a longstanding feature of our legal system. The public has a right to know what happens in our courts and tribunals, and public confidence in the justice system relies on transparency.

"One way this important principle is upheld is the attendance and reporting of proceedings by the media. It is through the
media that many people hear about the operation of the justice system and form views on it."

Neither the court management nor HMCTS have so far responded to a request for a comment.

