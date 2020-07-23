Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

£100,000 Range Rover seized in Tadley on suspicion of involvement in crime

Car suspected to be part of fraud investigation

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Range Rover seized in Tadley on suspicion of involvement in crime

A CAR worth £100,000 has been seized in Tadley on suspicion of being involved in crime in Manchester.

The Range Rover Sport was spotted by Thames Valley Police patrolling officers after details were circulated by Greater Manchester Police in connection with a fraud investigation in their area.

The vehicle was seized, although no arrests were made.

