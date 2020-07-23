£100,000 Range Rover seized in Tadley on suspicion of involvement in crime

£100,000 Range Rover seized in Tadley
Thu, 23 Jul 2020
A CAR worth £100,000 has been seized in Tadley on suspicion of being involved in crime in Manchester.
The Range Rover Sport was spotted by Thames Valley Police patrolling officers after details were circulated by Greater Manchester Police in connection with a fraud investigation in their area.
The vehicle was seized, although no arrests were made.
#RangeRover Sport worth £100,000 #seized in #Tadley after an extensive area search by @HantsPolRoads, @MODPolice and ourselves last night. Vehicle is alleged to have been used in crime in @gmpolice area a short time before.#teamworkmakesthedreamwork#P5562 pic.twitter.com/4geRUMBLhR— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 23, 2020
