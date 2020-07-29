Coronavirus West Berkshire: 30 Covid-19 deaths in Thatcham centre listed on new map

Thirty people in the centre of Thatcham have died with coronavirus, new data shows.

Data from the Office for National Statistics lists deaths involving Covid-19 broken down under geographical statistical areas.

The data records deaths where coronavirus was the underlying cause or was mentioned on the death certificate as a contributory factor

Deaths occurring between March 1 and June 30 and registered by July 11, 2020.

In Thatcham Town, 30 people have died with coronavirus – 26 of the deaths were in April and four in May. There were also three confirmed cases in the area in the latest data released by West Berkshire Council.

Four people in Thatcham West died with Covid-19, one in each month from March to June. There were three deaths in Thatcham North East, one in March, April and May.

There were five deaths in the area labelled Thatcham South East and Bradfield, which includes, Crookham, Brimpton, Aldermaston, Bucklebury and Bradfield, and all occurred in April.

Fourteen people in Newbury Clay Hill died with coronavirus recorded on their death certificate, 11 of them in April, one in March and and two in May.

There were 12 deaths in Newbury North West, which covers Speen and Donnington, eight of them in April and four in May.

Six people from Newbury Wash Common died with Covid-19, five in April and one in May.

Newbury Central and Greenham and Newbury South West had four deaths each. There were three deaths in April and one in June for Central and Greenham, which covers the town centre, Hambridge Road, and the racecourse to the Burger King roundabout.

There were two deaths in April and two in May in Newbury South West, which includes Newtown Road, roads off Greenham Road and the Craven Road and Enbourne Road areas.

Ten people from the Kintbury and Boxford area died with coronavirus, three in March and seven in April. The area also includes Inkpen, Welford, Wickham and Winterbourne.

There were five deaths in Hungerford, four in April and one in May. One death was recorded in Lambourn and Great Shefford in April.

No deaths have been recorded for the Downlands area, which includes Chieveley, Chaddleworth, Compton, East Ilsley, West Ilsley and Peasemore.

Three people from Hermitage and Cold Ash died with coronavirus, two in April and one in May. The area includes Frilsham, Yattendon, Hamsptead Norreys and Ashampstead.

One person died in the Streatley and Pangbourne area in April. The area also includes Upper and Lower Basildon and Aldworth.

Four people from the Theale and Beenham area died with Covid-19, One in March and three in May. There were six deaths in Burghfield Common, which also includes Burghfield, all in April.

The area classed as Mortimer and Aldermaston Wharf, which also includes Padworth, Ufton Nervet and Beech Hill, recorded four deaths - three in April and one in May.

There were 10 Covid-19 deaths in Calcot, seven in Calcot North and Little Heath – one in March, five in April and one in May – and three in Calcot South – two in April and one in May.

One person died with coronavirus in Purley-on-Thames in April. There were four deaths in the Westwood area, one in March, two in April and one in May.

Eight people in Kingsclere and Heath End died with Covid-19, one in March and seven in April.

Six people from Tadley East, Pamber and Silchester have died with coronavirus, one in March, four in April and one in May. There were two deaths in Tadley West, both in April.

There was one death in Woolton Hill, Burghclere and Bishops Green, which occurred in April.

A new map showing confirmed coronavirus cases by area has also been published.

The data includes lab confirmed positive cases reported by July 22 with specimen dates between July 13 and July 19.

No cases in West Berkshire show up on the map, however West Berkshire Council has said that there were three lab confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 reported in Thatcham Town reported by July 15, with specimen data up to July 12.

Cases from pillar 1 and pillar 2 of the Government's testing programme are included.

Pillar 1 features tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers. Pillar 2 data relates to testing done in the wider community.

However, numbers of cases from zero to two in an area have been suppressed in order to prevent others from being able to identify an individual.

There were four confirmed cases in West Berkshire between July 13 and July 19.

The map can be viewed here