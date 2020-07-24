Thames Valley Police appeal to find missing Reading man

A MAN missing from Reading may be in Tadley.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing 53-year-old Craig Fleming, who was last seen in Eldon Place in Reading at around 8.30pm last night (Thursday).

He is known to frequent Bournemouth in Dorset and Tadley in Hampshire.

Mr Fleming is white, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall with greying blonde short hair and stubble.

He is of average build and has grey/green eyes and tattoos of women on his upper arms.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and black shoes – not trainers.

He does not have access to a car, so is likely to be on foot or possibly travelled on a train.

Investigating officer inspector Gayle Moon, based at Reading police station, said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Craig, who went missing in the early evening on Thursday.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 43200226917.

“If you believe you can see him, we would ask you to please call 999.

“Craig, if you see this appeal, you’re not in any trouble, but we want to know that you are safe as your family and friends are naturally worried for your well-being.

“Please contact your family or police so we know that you are safe.”