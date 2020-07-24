Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Thames Valley Police officer will 'always be remembered'

A THAMES Valley Police officer has said that Pc Andrew Harper will "always be remembered" but there would have been "no sense of victory" whatever the verdict.

Pc Harper, 28, was killed after responding to reports of a burglary in progress in Standford Dingley, shortly before 11.30pm on August, 15 last year.

The Old Bailey heard that the newly-wed officer's dedication to duty had ultimately cost him his life.

Henry Long, aged 19, of College Piece, Mortimer, Albert Bowers, aged 18, of Windmill Corner, Mortimer Common, and Jessie Cole, aged 18, of Paices Hill Travellers Site, Aldermaston, were convicted of manslaughter today (Friday).

They were all found not guilty of murder.

The jury had deliberated for 12 hours and 22 minutes before delivering its verdicts, following a four-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Long, Bowers and Cole had all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quadbike.

Thomas King, aged 21, of Strawberry Fields, Bramley, Hampshire, also previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal a quadbike. He was not directly involved in the incident which led to Pc Harper’s death.

The four defendants will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, July 31.

Pc Harper and fellow officer Pc Andrew Shaw were on duty in an unmarked BMW, driving along the M4 on Thursday, 15 August last year when they received a report of the burglary in progress at a property in Standford Dingley.

They met Long, Bowers and Cole head on in Admoor Lane, an unlit single track road, at 11.28pm, where there was a short stand-off.

Long was driving the Seat Toledo, with Bowers in the passenger seat. Cole was riding behind on the quad bike, which was attached to the car by a crane strap.

When the vehicles were head on and stopped, Cole unhitched the quad bike’s handlebars from the crane strap, leaving the strap attached to the Seat with the boot still open.

Cole jumped from the quad bike and ran along the driver’s side of the police car, entering the Seat through the front passenger window.

As this was happening, Pc Harper got out of the police car to apprehend Cole.

Inadvertently, Pc Harper ran into the trailing loop of the crane strap which was on the road, and as Long accelerated away, Pc Harper’s feet and ankles became caught in it.

The Seat then sped off, towing Pc Harper behind it for more than a mile at an average speed of 42mph.

Pc Harper, who had married his childhood sweetheart Lissie a month, suffered unsurvivable injuries and died at the side of the A4 near Sulhamstead.

Senior investigating officer, Det Supt Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Today Long, Bowers and Cole have been convicted of the manslaughter of our colleague Pc Andrew Harper.

“We respect the jury’s decision to find the three defendants not guilty of the murder of Pc Harper. We appreciate that the jurors must be sure that the prosecution has proved guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

“No matter what the verdicts, there would have been no sense of victory.

“It was always going to be an immense challenge to bring this case to court, and in doing so was an achievement in itself.

“This has been a hugely complicated investigation in which we seized 2,753 exhibits, took 1,250 statements and visited more than 1,000 homes during house to house enquiries.

“It was extremely challenging to determine our suspects but once we had, we then had to establish who was driving and who the passengers were.

"It is thanks to this work that we were able to prove beyond a doubt that Long, Bowers and Cole were all in the Seat Toledo that night.

"The strength of the evidence against them meant that they had to admit their involvement in this offence before the trial even started.

“Hundreds of our officers and staff as well as colleagues from across the country and the Crown Prosecution Service worked diligently to discover the truth.

“I want to thank everyone who worked on this investigation. Without their hard work it would not have been possible to bring this case to court and convict Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole of manslaughter, and all the defendants of conspiracy to steal.

“I would like to draw particular attention to the incredible bravery shown by Pc Harper’s family throughout this entire process.

"Understandably, there has been a huge amount of media attention on this case since Pc Harper’s death, and much of his trial has been played out in the public eye.

“This must have been unimaginably distressing for his family at times, but they have shown strength, dignity and resilience throughout. I would like to thank them for this, and for the extraordinary support they have shown to our investigation.

“Pc Andrew Harper was a brave, young, dedicated police officer who was killed in the act of doing his job and trying to protect the public.

“Thames Valley Police, the wider policing family, and the country as a whole is proud of Pc Harper for his dedicated service to protect the public, which ultimately cost him his life. We are all honoured to have called him our colleague.

“He will always be remembered.”