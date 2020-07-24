Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Widow 'immensely disappointed' with manslaughter sentence for 'barbaric' crimes

The widow of Pc Andrew Harper has said she feels "immensely disappointed" with the manslaughter verdict given to three teenagers whose actions killed her husband.

Lissie Harper said she would have her "own life sentence to bear", one that would "be much more painful" than the prison term handed to the guilty.

Henry Long, 19, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole, both 18, were found guilty of the Thames Valley Police officer's manslaughter today (Friday) following a four-week trial at the Old Bailey.

Pc Harper, 28, had been responding to reports of a quad bike theft in Stanford Dingley on the night of August 15 last year.

The newlywed officer died from multiple injuries after being dragged for more than a mile down country lanes in Beenham after being caught in a rope towing the stolen quad bike.

Long, of College Piece, Mortimer, was driving the vehicle and had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy to steal, but denied murder.

Bowers, of Windmill Corner, Mortimer Common, and Cole, of Paices Hill Travellers Site, Aldermaston, denied murder and manslaughter, but admitted conspiracy to steal.

Their defence claimed the incident was a “freak event” that none of them could have planned or foreseen.

But the prosecution said that as Pc Harper was more than 6ft tall and weighed 14 stone, the defendants must have been aware they were dragging him to his death.

A reconstruction suggested that rather than stopping, Long swerved in the road to try to throw him off.

Jurors also saw dashcam footage that appeared to catch the moment Cole turned towards the officer before diving through the window of the getaway car and making good his escape.

Speaking after the verdict, Pc Harper's widow Lissie Harper said: "Standing here before all of you I honestly thought I would be addressing you following a very different verdict.

"I had planned to talk of the beautiful future Andrew and I had before us, I expected my words to be so very different and in all honesty I am for the second time in the space of one year utterly shocked and appalled.

"The decisions made in these courts by strangers will never change the outcome that had already come to us.

"For many many agonising months we have hoped that justice would come in some way for Andrew, we have put our faith in the justice system and all who work within it. We have waited with bated breath and heavy hearts as the dedicated prosecution barristers, investigation team and Thames Valley Police officers have worked tirelessly and whom we thank sincerely for all that they have done, as they stood in our corner and fought to ensure that these men were made to repent for their barbaric crimes.

"No verdict or sentence will ever bring my incredible, selfless and heroic husband back, the results from this trial I had hoped would bring justice, but in reality make no difference to the heart-wrenching pain I will continue to feel for the rest of my life.

"Andrew was taken from us on that horrendous night last year, his life was stolen and the lives of his family and friends altered forever.

"This crime, whatever the outcome deliberated over in court, was brutal and senseless, the way in which Andrew was robbed of his life we all know to be barbaric and inexplicable. And I am immensely disappointed with the verdict given today.

"Andrew served in Thames Valley Police with honour, he went out night after night, risking his life for the safety and wellbeing of the innocent, as all police officers do with passion.

"Ultimately he laid down his life for us all and it pains me more than I can ever explain that this has not been appreciated by the very people who should have seen his heroic and selfless duty. As so many other members of the public, total strangers, clearly do.

"Myself and Andrew’s family will never come to terms with our new lives, we will never understand how such a beautiful, loving, decent human being could be dealt this fate.

"I now have my own life sentence to bear, and believe me when I say it will be a much more painful, soul destroying and treacherous journey than anyone facing a meagre number of years in prison will experience.

"Myself and our families will spend the rest of our days missing him, loving him and being utterly proud of the incredible man that he was.

"We will never forget the kindness we as a family have received from all who have supported us over the past year, friends, family, total strangers and the almighty unity of the thin blue line.

"From the depths of our hearts, thank you."

Following his arrest, Long concocted a false alibi that he had been watching the racing film Fast And Furious at the Four Houses Corners travellers’ site near Burghfield Common.

But an examination of mobile phone data eventually placed all the defendants in the Seat.

Giving evidence, Long admitted being a habitual thief who had been involved in many police chases before.

On the night Pc Harper died, he said it was chaos inside the car and he ordered the radio to be turned up to drown out his passengers’ shouting.

Cole denied seeing Pc Harper or hearing him shout to him seconds before he leapt through the car window to escape capture.

The defendants also denied that an axe, three crowbars, a screwdriver, metal pipe, and a pair of choppers found in the Seat were to be used as “weapons” if they were challenged while stealing the bike.

Mr Justice Edis adjourned sentence until Friday, July 31.