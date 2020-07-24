Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Lanes closed on M4 between Theale and Reading

Collision occurred this afternoon

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

Two lanes have been closed on the M4 between Theale and Reading this afternoon following a collision. 

The hard shoulder, and lanes 1 and 2 have been closed eastbound between junctions 12 and 11. 

Highways England said that normal traffic conditions are expected between 6pm and 6.15pm. 

Update 4.58pm

The hard shoulder and lane 1 are closed. 

Highways England says that normal traffic conditions are expected between 8pm and 8.15pm.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes. 

