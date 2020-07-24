Lanes closed on M4 between Theale and Reading

It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’ - Sponsored Article
Fri, 24 Jul 2020
Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned
Two lanes have been closed on the M4 between Theale and Reading this afternoon following a collision.
The hard shoulder, and lanes 1 and 2 have been closed eastbound between junctions 12 and 11.
Highways England said that normal traffic conditions are expected between 6pm and 6.15pm.
Update 4.58pm
The hard shoulder and lane 1 are closed.
Highways England says that normal traffic conditions are expected between 8pm and 8.15pm.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News