Lanes closed on M4 between Theale and Reading

Two lanes have been closed on the M4 between Theale and Reading this afternoon following a collision.

The hard shoulder, and lanes 1 and 2 have been closed eastbound between junctions 12 and 11.

Highways England said that normal traffic conditions are expected between 6pm and 6.15pm.

Update 4.58pm

The hard shoulder and lane 1 are closed.

Highways England says that normal traffic conditions are expected between 8pm and 8.15pm.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes.