Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 24

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is currently 484, an increase of one on yesterday's figure.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 297,914, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 770.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 45,677.

The daily death toll is 123.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

£100,000 Range Rover seized in Tadley

Range Rover seized in Tadley

CCTV image released following theft at Parkway Shopping centre

CCTV image released following £1,000 theft at Parkway Shopping Centre

Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman

Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman

Jurors given majority direction in policeman murder trial

Jurors given majority direction in policeman murder trial 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33