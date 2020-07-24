Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Missing Reading man believed to be in Tadley found safe

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

A missing man from Reading believed to be in Tadley has been found safe. 

53-year-old Craig Fleming was last seen yesterday (Thursday) and he was known to frequent Bournemouth and Tadley. 

This evening, Thames Valley Police said that Mr Fleming had been found safe.

The force thanked those who had shared the appeal and Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs for their support. 

