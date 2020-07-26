Police called to 'car into home' in Tadley

Emergency services were called to a "car into home" incident in Baughurst yesterday (Saturday).

Hampshire Constabulary were called to Birch Road and detained one person at the scene.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred around 7.45pm.

Officers were assisted by Tadley firefighters and Ministry of Defence Police.

Tadley Fire Station said: "At 19:47 we were called to an RTC, car into house, in Baughurst with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary and Ministry of Defence Police. We carried out scene safety, thankfully there were no casualties."

