Three men arrested following affray in Newbury

Three men have been arrested following an affray in a Newbury street.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an altercation in Fleetwood Close at 1.50am on Saturday.

Three men, aged 25, 31 and 50 and all from Newbury, were arrested in connection with the affray.

They have been released on police bail.

A scene watch was in place while officers carried out an investigation, but this has since been lifted.

Thames Valley Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days to prevent further incidents from occurring.