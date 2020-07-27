Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury children's attraction Splash Park reopens

Play area had been shut due to the coronavirus lockdown

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Newbury Splash Park reopens

THE children’s Splash Park in Victoria Park and other Newbury Town Council-run playgrounds have reopened to the public following the coronavirus lockdown.

Notices have been placed around the attraction and other play facilities in the town to remind users of precautions that should be taken while enjoying the equipment.

Newbury Town Council has requested that no more than eight children use the Splash Park at any one time and has asked that families are patient so it can be safely reopened.

Council leader Martin Colston said: “We are delighted that we can now re-open the Splash Park.

“The play areas and our Splash Park are great facilities for children in the town and they will be excited to be able to play outside on the equipment once again.

“We urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, washing their hands as soon as they get home, using hand sanitiser whilst out visiting the parks and following the guidelines that we have displayed.

“We thank the public for their patience and co-operation during these difficult times.

“It’s wonderful to see children out and about again in the fresh air and having fun.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

£100,000 Range Rover seized in Tadley

Range Rover seized in Tadley

Arrests following affray

Newbury

Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman

Teenagers found not guilty of murdering policeman

Jurors given majority direction in policeman murder trial

Jurors given majority direction in policeman murder trial 

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33