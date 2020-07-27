Newbury men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Two men from Newbury have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old and 50-year-old have been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Thames Valley Police said that the arrests were part of a wider investigation into affray.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and has also been released on police bail.

The arrests are in connection with a 30-year-old man being taken to hospital, with what Thames Valley Police called non-life-threatening injuries, following an altercation in Fleetwood Close at 1.50am on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said yesterday (Sunday) that the three men had been arrested in connection with an affray. Following questions from The Newbury Weekly News, the force confirmed that two of the men had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A scene watch was in place while officers carried out an investigation, but this has since been lifted.

Thames Valley Police said there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days to prevent further incidents from occurring.