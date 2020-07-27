Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 27

Eat Out to Help Out: Local restaurants that have signed up so far
Mon, 27 Jul 2020
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is currently 490.
This represents no change from yesterday's figure.
Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.
The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 300,111, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 685.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 45,759.
The daily death toll is 7.
