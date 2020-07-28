Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Lions Club cancels annual fireworks at Newbury Racecourse because of uncertainty over Covid-19

'We could not justify the expenditure on an event that may not be allowed'

NEWBURY Lions Club has cancelled its fireworks display at the racecourse, planned for October 31.

The annual event has become a popular fixture in the local calendar and has raised thousands of pounds for charity each year.

A statement on the Newbury Lions Club website says: "As the progress of Covid-19 is uncertain and restrictions on social gatherings may well be in place for many months, we could not justify the expenditure on an event that may not be allowed. Due to the cancellation of our fundraising events, we will have limited funds to help those in need at this difficult time."

Lions Club Newbury president Judith Colby said: "This is the first time in over 40 years that Newbury Lions Club will not be organising a fireworks display at the Racecourse.

"We made the decision reluctantly after considering what restrictions may still be in place at the end of October, whether people would be willing to turn out and also whether they would have the money to do so. The fireworks cost a lot of money to stage and we felt that the money would be better spent helping those in need as we come out of the lockdown and other support is phased out. 

"We are definitely planning an event for next year. The fireworks will return!"

