Thatcham Discovery Centre playground closed for up to 3 days

Tue, 28 Jul 2020
THE larger children's playground at the Nature Discovery Centre in Thatcham is shut for two to three days from today, Tuesday, July 28, while essential maintenance is carried out.
West Berkshire Council are carrying out the work, but the centre says that the smaller playground will remain open.
In a tweet on the Discovery Centre account, they add 'Let's hope it can be finished in 2 days!!'
West Berkshire Council will be undertaking essential maintenance in the larger children's playground next week.— Nature Discovery Centre (@BBOWT_NatureDC) July 26, 2020
