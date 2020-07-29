New tea room serves up Hungerford High Street nostalgia

ONE of Hungerford’s old names has returned to the High Street – in the original building where it started in 1844.

The newly-opened Alexander’s Tea Room inside Hungerford Arcade takes its historic name from the family grocer, coffee and tea dealers on the same site, which operated until the 1960s.

It is run by James Hilton and his partner Cheryl Higginbottom, who said they aim to restore the name to its former glory.

Mr Hilton said: “Running Alexander’s Tea Room is a dream come true, with our love of antiques and catering all coming together.

“It’s a tough time to start a new business, but it makes the challenge even more inviting and we can’t wait to make Alexander’s a great success".

Mr Hilton has worked in the catering and hospitality industry in pubs and restaurants for more than 20 years, most recently for The Elephant at the Market in Newbury. He also works as a duty manager at Hungerford Arcade.

Ms Higginbottom also has a wealth of experience in hospitality, from restaurants to award-winning pubs.

She said: “I find this new challenge very exciting.

“We’re open seven days a week, so it’s going to be very hard work catering for all tastes, but fun.

“We also have a seating area in the garden at the rear of the arcade for those wonderful sunny days.”