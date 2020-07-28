Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 28
Tue, 28 Jul 2020
The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire has remained at 490.
This represents no change from yesterday's figure.
Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.
The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.
The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 300,692, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 581.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 45,878.
The daily death toll is 119.
