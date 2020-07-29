Newbury hairdresser scoops national award

A NEWBURY hairdresser has scooped a silver medal in the British Hair and Beauty Awards 2020.

Kellie Boyd, who owns Mirror Mirror, in Almond Avenue, and runs bridal hair and make-up business Bridezilla, received the accolade in the bridal hair and special occasion award.

Mrs Boyd was nominated for the award and then went through a judging process which involved looking through her salon’s social media and website and checking out reviews.

Two months ago she was selected as a finalist and in an online ceremony on June 30 she was announced the silver winner.

Mrs Boyd said: “I was absolutely thrilled to be selected as a finalist and was jumping around about that, and if it went no further I didn’t mind, so I wasn’t expecting to win anything at all.

“Bridal hair is something I’ve got a real flair for – I’m constantly going on more courses and I’m hoping to be able to start up my own training academy soon and teach bridal hair courses.

“Winning the award has been the icing on the cake because it gives me more recognition and people trust that I know what I’m doing.”

Mrs Boyd, who has been a hairdresser for more than 23 years, said the award was already having a big impact on her business.

She said: “Since winning the award I’ve been inundated with wedding enquiries and bookings for next year, so it’s really got my name out there.

“That’s one good thing that’s come out of lockdown.

“I launched Bridezilla five years ago and it’s done quite well, but picking up an award and being recognised has really shot us through the roof to the point that I’ve had to hire a PA to deal with all the enquiries.

“I’m looking to expand the brand at some stage and get some more people on board to join the team so it’s been a really good thing for us.”

The British Hair and Beauty Awards was established in 2014 and is one of the most prestigious online awards for the hair, beauty, nails and spa industry.

It recognises those who make a real difference and encourages their development and hard work throughout the year.