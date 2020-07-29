Newbury man charged with drugs offences after Thames Valley Police investigation

A Newbury man has been charged with a number of drugs offences, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Restak Evans, aged 28, of Monks Lane, Newbury, has been charged with one count of producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, one count of abstracting/using electricity without authority and one count of obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of their duty.

The charges are in connection with a warrant that was carried out in Newbury yesterday (July 28).

Mr Evans was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (July 29).