Newbury man charged with drugs offences after Thames Valley Police investigation

Newbury man charged with drugs offences after police investigation
Wed, 29 Jul 2020
A Newbury man has been charged with a number of drugs offences, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.
Restak Evans, aged 28, of Monks Lane, Newbury, has been charged with one count of producing a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, one count of abstracting/using electricity without authority and one count of obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of their duty.
The charges are in connection with a warrant that was carried out in Newbury yesterday (July 28).
Mr Evans was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (July 29).
