In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
Thu, 30 Jul 2020
In this week's Newbury Weekly News, we report on the manslaughter verdict given to three teenagers
Also in this week's paper, a police vehicle is rammed and motorists are run off the road during a dramatic car chase, a court hears.
In other news, dog boarders have launched a petition against "a barking mad" 375 per cent licence increase.
And, a former gambling addict has urged people to oppose a new betting shop.
In Hungerford, councillors plan a very different Christmas celebration for the town.
In Thatcham, a man's moving song about lockdown has raised thousands of pounds for charity.
In Hampshire, support for a library is being cut and there's been a u-turn over tip usage.
On the village page, residents are urging the council to step in to protect a historic former Baptist chapel.
All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.
If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.
You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News