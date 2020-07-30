In this week's Newbury Weekly News, we report on the manslaughter verdict given to three teenagers

Also in this week's paper, a police vehicle is rammed and motorists are run off the road during a dramatic car chase, a court hears.

In other news, dog boarders have launched a petition against "a barking mad" 375 per cent licence increase.

And, a former gambling addict has urged people to oppose a new betting shop.

In Hungerford, councillors plan a very different Christmas celebration for the town.

In Thatcham, a man's moving song about lockdown has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

In Hampshire, support for a library is being cut and there's been a u-turn over tip usage.

On the village page, residents are urging the council to step in to protect a historic former Baptist chapel.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday