In this week's Newbury Weekly News, we report on the manslaughter verdict given to three teenagers 

Also in this week's paper, a police vehicle is rammed and motorists are run off the road during a dramatic car chase, a court hears.

In other news, dog boarders have launched a petition against "a barking mad" 375 per cent licence increase.

And,  a former gambling addict has urged people to oppose a new betting shop.

In Hungerford, councillors plan a very different Christmas celebration for the town. 

In Thatcham, a man's moving song about lockdown has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

In Hampshire, support for a library is being cut and there's been a u-turn over tip usage. 

On the village page, residents are urging the council to step in to protect a historic former Baptist chapel.

