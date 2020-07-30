Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Town Council condemns mindless vandals for destroying flower display

'Senseless crime against the whole community'

Geraldine Gardner

PEDESTRIANS walking through the gardens at St John’s Corner in Newbury were horrified to see that vandals had pulled out the plants which decorate the area on Tuesday morning.

Passerby Lucy Thorne took a picture of the damage and posted it on Facebook, with many expressing their disgust at the thoughtless action.

One person posted: “It’s such a shame.

“Why are there thoughtless people out there who it’s ok to do mindless vandalism like this?”

Another questioned the motivation, saying: “What satisfaction would anyone get out of doing this?”

The area is maintained by Newbury Town Council and as soon as it was informed, it sent a team down to repair the damage the same day.

Town Council chief executive Hugh Peacocke said: “This is a senseless crime against the whole community.

“If anyone has any information about this, report it to the police on 101.

“The town council will prosecute if we find out who did this.”

The flowers were replaced as soon as possible once the council were informed

  • NewburyLad

    30/07/2020 - 14:39

    Wish you had hidden CCTV footage which could then reveal their nasty laughing faces and thus be published on the internet, but their rights to privacy of course outweighs the Newbury taxpayers who ultimately fund the clean up and replacements.

