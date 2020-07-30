Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Basingstoke Magistrates' Court: Burghclere man in court on child indecent images charges

Ivan Hayman accused of making and distributing indecent images

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Court

A BURGHCLERE man has been accused of making and distributing indecent images of a child.

On Thursday, July 16, Basingstoke Magistrates' Court held a prelimary hearing in the case of Ivan Hayman.

The 56-year-old, of Breachfield, is charged with three counts of making a category A moving indecent image of a child, three counts of distributing a category A moving indecent image of a child – including one 313 times – and one count of distributing a category A still indecent image of a child.

Mr Hayman is also charged with two counts of possessing “an extreme pornographic image”.

All the events took place between January 1, 2018, and January 22, 2019, in Burghclere.

Mr Hayman did not enter any pleas and magistrates ruled that the matter was so serious it could only be heard by a judge sitting at a crown court.

Mr Hayman has been sent to Winchester Crown Court for a trial by jury on August 19 and has been released on unconditional bail until then.

