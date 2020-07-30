Newbury Town Council explains decision to allow children’s funfair in Victoria Park during coronavirus pandemic

A CHILDREN’S fair has been set up in Victoria Park, despite ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The funfair, which is being operated by Hebborns Family Funfair, will run from today (Thursday) until Sunday, August 16.

The fair has Newbury Town Council’s permission to be set up and operating and the town council is satisfied that all necessary safety measures are in place to provide a secure and safe environment for everyone to enjoy the fair.

A Newbury Town Council statement said: “Newbury Town Council have authorised Hebborns Family Funfair to set up and trade at Victoria Park again this year.

“In accordance with current Government regulations, they have provided a very comprehensive Risk Assessment detailing how the funfair will operate in compliance with the Covid-19 risk of ‘spread of virus’ recommendations and have followed the guide set out by the Association of Independent Showmen.

“We have received confirmation of current substantial public liability insurance cover and being a known and well-respected operator that has held their small children’s funfair in the park for the past few years, the town council are satisfied, as far as it is practical, that all precautions are being taken by them to ensure a safe and fun environment for children to enjoy.

“The town council does not feel that it should at this point refuse the operators the ability to carry out their trade.

“As the provider of the funfair, it is Hebborns' responsibility to provide and manage the fair in accordance with the current regulations.

“The operation is monitored on a continual basis by the town council and should there be any breach in the management routine or a change in the Government regulations, the permission will be immediately reviewed.

"We are glad that Hebborns are able to return to the park this year.

"It’s great to see colour and vitality in the park.

"With holiday options so curtailed this year, we hope the children and their families will enjoy their visit to the park."