Greenham Control Tower tours reopening soon

Greenham Control tower reopens for short guided tours to visitors from Saturday, August 8 in a trial run in preparation for an official opening planned for VJ Day on August 15. The tours will be free, offered at 40 minute intervals, with a maximum of six in each. No prior booking is necessary.

Visitors will be able to view the new exhibition Newbury Area in World War 2, which had been due to launch in May, but was curtailed by lockdown.

Control Tower director Andy Kempe said: “We are confident that this fascinating exhibition will hold a few surprises for everyone.

"Another new addition to this historic site is a specially commissioned control desk which has been installed in the observation deck. Visitors can now not only enjoy the fantastic views but track local aircraft movements and get a hands-on experience of what the tower was built for. Our new terrace furniture allows visitors to enjoy the snacks and refreshments from our outdoor café.”

The tower had lain empty after RAF Greenham Common closed in September 1992, and was bought by Greenham Parish Council in 2014 with the goal of saving and ultimately restoring this exceptional historical military building allowing it to be saved for the future.