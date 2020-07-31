Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

St John’s postmaster Bhavisha Patel recognised for great customer service

'Bhavisha knows all of her customers by name and learns those of new customers'

John Garvey

John Garvey

Postmaster Bhavisha Patel

ST John’s Post Office in Newbury was a finalist in the Better for Customers category at the Post Office’s We’re Stronger Together regional awards for the South East region.

The awards recognise the efforts made by postmasters to keep branches open during the Covid-19 pandemic and serving their local community.

The great work by postmaster Bhavisha Patel, who runs St John’s Post Office, was highlighted by Post Office area manager Mitchell Taylor, who said: “Bhavisha and her husband Vyomesh were nominated for the Better for Customers award for their attentiveness to customers.

“Bhavisha knows all of her customers by name and learns those of new customers while, during lockdown, the team have worked tirelessly to keep their branch open for extended hours.

“Seeing a great increase in footfall during the pandemic, the branch is now my number one branch and Bhavisha and team are always open to hearing suggestions about how they can improve further.”

