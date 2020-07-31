Friday's going to be a scorcher in West Berkshire

Today (Friday) is set to be a scorcher in West Berkshire, with temperatures peaking at 31ºC at lunchtime.

The Met Office predicts it will be very sunny all morning with no clouds in the sky.

Temperatures will build until around 2pm, although it may feel more like 29ºC than 31ºC.

Clouds will start to form after 1pm but it will stay very warm all day and will still be 20ºC at midnight.

Enjoy the day!