Trio to be sentenced today for Pc Andrew Harper's manslaughter

THREE teenage killers are set to be sentenced today over the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

Henry Long, aged 19, and 18-year-olds Jessie Cole and Albert Bowers will be sentenced at the Old Bailey for manslaughter after the officer's death in August last year.

Pc Harper was on duty with a colleague in an unmarked BMW, driving along the M4 on Thursday, August 15 last year, when they received a report of the burglary in progress at a property in Stanford Dingley.

The newly-wed officer died from multiple injuries sustained as he was dragged for more than a mile down country lanes in Beenham after being caught in a rope attached to a vehicle that had been towing the stolen quad bike.

