Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every local authority area in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 26, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (July 27-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Blackburn with Darwen, the rate has risen from 81.2 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to July 19 to 87.3 in the seven days to July 26. A total of 130 new cases have been recorded.

Oldham has drawn level with Leicester, with both areas recording broadly the same rate.

In Leicester, the seven-day rate has fallen from 73.2 to 56.3, with 200 new cases.

In Oldham the rate has risen from 18.7 to 56.4, with 133 new cases.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Trafford (up from 11.0 to 38.1, with 90 new cases)

– Manchester (up from 14.2 to 23.2, with 127 new cases)

– Sandwell (up from 23.2 to 32.4, with 106 new cases)

– Swindon (up from 8.1 to 21.2, with 47 new cases)

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 26, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 19.

Blackburn with Darwen 87.3 81.2

Oldham 56.4 18.7

Leicester 56.3 73.2

Bradford 47.3 42.6

Trafford 38.1 11.0

Rochdale 35.0 47.7

Sandwell 32.4 23.2

Hyndburn 32.2 39.6

Pendle 31.7 30.6

Eden 30.3 32.1

Calderdale 29.0 23.3

Melton 27.4 7.8

Manchester 23.2 14.2

Northampton 21.3 28.0

Swindon 21.2 8.1

Preston 21.2 9.9

Kirklees 20.3 28.0

Oxford 20.1 7.1

Salford 20.0 11.0

Peterborough 19.4 19.9

Oadby and Wigston 19.3 75.4

Luton 19.1 28.5

Burnley 18.1 15.8

Gravesham 17.9 17.9

Stockport 16.8 7.9

Tameside 16.0 5.8

Sheffield 16.0 14.1

West Lancashire 15.8 4.4

Bedford 15.7 15.7

Hackney and City of London 15.6 17.7

Wolverhampton 15.3 5.0

Dartford 14.6 12.8

Bassetlaw 14.5 4.3

Bolton 14.4 15.8

High Peak 14.1 5.4

Birmingham 13.1 12.6

Wakefield 13.0 18.0

Carlisle 12.9 24.9

Bury 12.6 11.0

Ashford 12.4 22.4

Kettering 11.8 16.8

Hartlepool 11.8 6.4

Crawley 11.6 8.0

Rotherham 11.3 24.2

Corby 11.3 18.4

Watford 10.3 10.3

Tendring 10.3 7.5

Thanet 9.9 14.1

Coventry 9.5 6.8

Tunbridge Wells 9.3 4.2

Nuneaton and Bedworth 9.3 8.5

Braintree 9.2 17.2

Tonbridge and Malling 9.2 0.8

Tandridge 9.1 1.1

Folkestone and Hythe 8.9 6.2

Cambridge 8.7 2.4

Wychavon 8.6 1.6

Dover 8.5 7.7

Brent 8.5 2.7

Dacorum 8.4 3.2

Hammersmith and Fulham 8.1 2.2

Fenland 7.9 6.9

Kensington and Chelsea 7.7 3.8

Maidstone 7.6 7.6

Rutland 7.6 10.1

Barking and Dagenham 7.5 4.7

Bolsover 7.5 1.3

Reading 7.4 6.7

Copeland 7.3 2.9

West Oxfordshire 7.3 4.6

Liverpool 7.3 3.2

Tower Hamlets 7.2 5.0

South Bucks 7.1 2.9

Charnwood 7.1 6.6

Wigan 7.1 4.0

Cannock Chase 7.0 4.0

Greenwich 7.0 2.1

Havering 7.0 6.6

Blaby 7.0 13.9

Bexley 6.9 5.7

Worcester 6.9 2.9

Harrogate 6.9 3.1

Eastbourne 6.8 21.3

Chelmsford 6.8 2.8

East Staffordshire 6.7 16.9

Lichfield 6.7 4.8

Walsall 6.7 11.3

Castle Point 6.7 4.4

Ribble Valley 6.7 1.7

Brighton and Hove 6.5 3.8

Harborough 6.5 6.5

Blackpool 6.5 2.9

Ealing 6.4 3.8

Sutton 6.4 2.9

Hounslow 6.3 4.8

Huntingdonshire 6.2 5.6

Newcastle-under-Lyme 6.2 3.1

Sefton 6.2 8.0

North Warwickshire 6.2 10.8

Bromsgrove 6.1 3.0

Canterbury 6.1 10.3

Swale 6.1 4.0

Vale of White Horse 6.0 4.5

Southampton 5.9 2.4

Shropshire 5.9 0.6

Stroud 5.9 0.8

Cheshire West and Chester 5.9 6.8

Newark and Sherwood 5.8 6.6

South Lakeland 5.7 2.9

Herefordshire 5.7 23.9

Barnsley 5.7 14.3

West Berkshire 5.7 4.4

Rossendale 5.6 8.5

Amber Valley 5.5 3.2

Lambeth 5.5 3.7

Islington 5.4 3.8

St Albans 5.4 6.8

Three Rivers 5.4 1.1

Southwark 5.4 4.4

South Staffordshire 5.4 2.7

East Northamptonshire 5.3 8.5

Craven 5.3 5.3

Lewisham 5.3 5.6

Harrow 5.2 2.4

Colchester 5.2 3.1

Barnet 5.1 7.1

Ipswich 5.1 0.7

Leeds 5.1 6.8

Wellingborough 5.0 5.0

Fylde 5.0 10.0

Dudley 5.0 1.2

East Hampshire 5.0 2.5

Norwich 5.0 2.1

North East Derbyshire 4.9 3.0

North West Leicestershire 4.9 5.9

Basildon 4.8 5.9

Haringey 4.8 5.5

Adur 4.7 0.0

Solihull 4.7 8.8

Windsor and Maidenhead 4.6 4.0

Wandsworth 4.6 6.1

Hillingdon 4.6 4.9

Central Bedfordshire 4.6 6.7

Runnymede 4.5 1.1

Cotswold 4.5 2.2

Hinckley and Bosworth 4.4 6.2

Elmbridge 4.4 2.2

Babergh 4.4 2.2

Bristol 4.3 2.4

Westminster 4.3 3.5

York 4.3 1.9

Chorley 4.3 1.7

Cheltenham 4.3 3.4

Middlesbrough 4.3 5.7

East Lindsey 4.3 2.1

South Kesteven 4.2 2.8

Allerdale 4.1 7.2

Thurrock 4.1 4.1

East Suffolk 4.0 1.6

Slough 4.0 4.7

Cherwell 4.0 5.4

Wirral 4.0 2.5

Test Valley 4.0 0.0

Medway 4.0 4.3

Redbridge 3.9 6.9

West Suffolk 3.9 3.4

Lewes 3.9 4.9

Merton 3.9 3.9

Malvern Hills 3.8 0.0

Hertsmere 3.8 1.9

Hull 3.8 6.1

Exeter 3.8 2.3

Warrington 3.8 4.8

Eastleigh 3.8 4.6

Wealden 3.7 5.6

Torbay 3.7 1.5

Richmond upon Thames 3.6 2.0

Stockton-on-Tees 3.5 1.5

Warwick 3.5 2.8

Derby 3.5 5.8

Erewash 3.5 1.7

Kingston upon Thames 3.4 2.8

Wiltshire 3.4 2.6

Newham 3.4 6.8

Gedling 3.4 1.7

Surrey Heath 3.4 3.4

Uttlesford 3.4 7.8

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 3.3 0.9

Knowsley 3.3 3.3

Mid Sussex 3.3 4.7

Chichester 3.3 6.6

South Northamptonshire 3.2 2.2

Hastings 3.2 3.2

Doncaster 3.2 5.2

Waverley 3.2 2.4

Havant 3.2 0.8

South Cambridgeshire 3.2 7.6

Stratford-on-Avon 3.1 0.8

Chiltern 3.1 3.1

Stoke-on-Trent 3.1 4.3

Bath and North East Somerset 3.1 2.1

Maldon 3.1 6.2

Broxbourne 3.1 3.1

Staffordshire Moorlands 3.0 0.0

Woking 3.0 4.9

Stafford 2.9 3.7

Mid Suffolk 2.9 0.0

Waltham Forest 2.9 6.1

Boston 2.9 5.8

South Derbyshire 2.9 2.9

Breckland 2.9 1.4

Croydon 2.9 1.8

South Oxfordshire 2.8 1.4

Telford and Wrekin 2.8 8.4

Rugby 2.8 3.7

St. Helens 2.8 1.7

Mansfield 2.8 6.4

Southend-on-Sea 2.7 8.8

Worthing 2.7 5.5

Nottingham 2.7 4.8

South Ribble 2.7 2.7

Wyre 2.7 5.4

South Tyneside 2.7 0.7

Broxtowe 2.6 2.6

Brentwood 2.6 5.2

Milton Keynes 2.6 0.7

Rushcliffe 2.5 1.7

Arun 2.5 2.5

Epsom and Ewell 2.5 1.3

County Durham 2.5 2.3

Bracknell Forest 2.5 2.5

Mid Devon 2.4 1.2

North Tyneside 2.4 1.9

Daventry 2.4 7.1

Gosport 2.3 2.3

North Lincolnshire 2.3 3.5

Mole Valley 2.3 0.0

Wycombe 2.3 2.3

Camden 2.3 2.7

Epping Forest 2.3 3.1

Stevenage 2.3 1.1

Selby 2.2 2.2

New Forest 2.2 2.8

Northumberland 2.2 1.6

South Norfolk 2.2 1.4

Tewkesbury 2.2 1.1

South Holland 2.1 3.2

South Gloucestershire 2.1 2.1

North Devon 2.1 0.0

Lancaster 2.1 1.4

East Devon 2.1 4.2

Reigate and Banstead 2.0 1.4

Guildford 2.0 3.4

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 2.0 2.3

North Norfolk 1.9 1.0

Chesterfield 1.9 2.9

Plymouth 1.9 1.5

North East Lincolnshire 1.9 3.1

Darlington 1.9 3.8

North Somerset 1.9 1.9

Portsmouth 1.9 1.9

South Somerset 1.8 1.2

Wokingham 1.8 1.2

Mendip 1.7 1.7

North Kesteven 1.7 1.7

Fareham 1.7 2.6

Basingstoke and Deane 1.7 1.1

Sevenoaks 1.7 4.2

Cheshire East 1.6 5.3

Ashfield 1.6 2.4

Halton 1.6 3.1

Bromley 1.5 1.8

North Hertfordshire 1.5 3.8

Barrow-in-Furness 1.5 0.0

Gateshead 1.5 2.5

Horsham 1.4 2.1

Derbyshire Dales 1.4 4.2

Tamworth 1.3 2.6

East Riding of Yorkshire 1.2 0.9

Forest of Dean 1.2 2.3

Harlow 1.2 2.3

Sunderland 1.1 2.9

Rushmoor 1.1 2.1

Rother 1.0 1.0

Hart 1.0 0.0

Lincoln 1.0 7.1

Spelthorne 1.0 3.0

Great Yarmouth 1.0 0.0

Aylesbury Vale 1.0 3.5

Wyre Forest 1.0 2.0

Enfield 0.9 5.4

Welwyn Hatfield 0.8 0.8

Sedgemoor 0.8 0.0

Winchester 0.8 1.6

Dorset 0.8 1.3

Gloucester 0.8 2.3

Broadland 0.8 1.5

East Hertfordshire 0.7 2.7

Newcastle upon Tyne 0.7 3.7

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.7

Somerset West and Taunton 0.6 2.6

Isle of Wight 0.0 0.0

Ryedale 0.0 0.0

Scarborough 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Torridge 0.0 0.0

Hambleton 0.0 1.1

Richmondshire 0.0 1.9

East Cambridgeshire 0.0 2.2

Rochford 0.0 2.3

South Hams 0.0 2.3

Redcar and Cleveland 0.0 2.9

Redditch 0.0 3.5

Teignbridge 0.0 4.5

West Lindsey 0.0 6.3





























