Jigsaw closes its shop in Northbrook Street, Newbury,

Jigsaw has become the latest chain to shut down its Newbury outlet after closing its store in Northbrook Street.

A note on the door of the fashion retailer from "the Jigsaw team" reads: "We have been reviewing our store locations across the UK and have had to make the difficult decision not to re-open the store post lockdown.

"We want to thank you and all our staff for their continued support and loyalty to the company through this time, We remain committed to bringing you the quality of service you expect from us."

A Jigsaw spokesperson said: "It is with much regret that we have had to permanently close the Newbury store.

"The UK retail sector has been struggling for some time as customers of all ages move to the convenience of online shopping and the coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated this.

"We have therefore taken the difficult decision to close a number of our stores and carry out a wider strategic review of our business."

The building occupied by Jigsaw at 34 Northbrook Street was the original home of the Newbury Weekly News when it launched in 1867.