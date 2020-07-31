Thatcham Rainbows receive prestigious gold award

Girls from a Thatcham Rainbow unit have shown their support for the NHS and are the first in their group to receive a new award.

Girls at 5th Kennet Vale Rainbows have felt an affinity with the NHS this summer as people coloured in rainbows to give hope.

They involved their whole family during lockdown as they completed weekly challenges set by Rainbow leader Ann Dibble, aka Kingfisher.

The girls have also pursued interest badges such as booklover, construction, nature and others.

Five Rainbows – Heidi Kenneally, Isabelle Elborn, Amelia Spray, Olivia Lake and Iris Taylor – did so well that they have received the highest award a Rainbow can achieve; Rainbow Gold.

Rainbow Gold is a new award and the 5th Thatcham five are the first in the unit to achieve it.

The girls shared the results of their final three Gold Award challenges, with members of the unit at a virtual unit meeting last Monday.

Heidi’s mother Kirsty Kenneally said: "Heidi has absolutely loved being part of Rainbows, has made some wonderful friends, and has gained so much confidence.

"We were so proud of her tonight."

They were then presented with their badges and certificates while everyone clapped.

Olivia said: "I am so excited and I just can’t believe that me and my friends are some of the first to get this."

Amelia said: "I can’t believe I will be part of Girlguiding history."

All five will move on to Brownies in September.

They are excited and looking forward to completing more even badges.

Ann Dibble, said: "I thought the Gold Award was too demanding and had too many parts for girls to achieve it in two years.

"For five of them to do it in these difficult times is amazing.

"I am really proud of them."

Rainbows are for girls aged five to seven. Find out more about Girlguiding here.