Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of July 31

Coronavirus

The number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases in West Berkshire is currently 493.

This represents no change on yesterday's figure.

Since July 2, the figure now includes both Pillar 1 data (tests that are taken in Public Health England and NHS labs, NHS hospitals and results from NHS care and health workers) and Pillar 2 data, which relates to testing done in the wider community.

The data does not include figures from Pillars 3-5, which includes antibody tests, surveillance and diagnostics.

The latest official figures show that the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in the UK is now 303,181, while the daily number of lab-confirmed cases is 880.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK now stands at 46,119.

The daily death toll is 120.

Coronavirus West Berkshire

