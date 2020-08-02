Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hampshire police appeal for missing Tadley man

26-year-old Bradley Green was last seen at lunchtime yesterday

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Hampshire police appeal for missing Tadley man

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary are appealing to the public following the disappearance of a Tadley resident.

Bradley Green, 26, was last sighted at 1.30pm on Saturday.

He is described as being five feet four inches tall, of slight build with brown-blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange hi-vis top.

The man is believed to be travelling in his car, a silver Skoda.

The vehicle's registration is PX06 WOR.

If you believe you have seen Bradley or his car, or have any information relevant to the investigation, please contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44200288945

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Updated map shows where deaths involving coronavirus have happened

Coronavirus West Berkshire

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Newbury man charged with drugs offences after police investigation

Newbury man charged with drugs offences

Newbury hairdresser scoops national award

Newbury hairdresser scoops national award

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33