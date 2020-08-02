Hampshire police appeal for missing Tadley man

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary are appealing to the public following the disappearance of a Tadley resident.

Bradley Green, 26, was last sighted at 1.30pm on Saturday.

He is described as being five feet four inches tall, of slight build with brown-blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange hi-vis top.

The man is believed to be travelling in his car, a silver Skoda.

The vehicle's registration is PX06 WOR.

If you believe you have seen Bradley or his car, or have any information relevant to the investigation, please contact Hampshire Constabulary by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44200288945