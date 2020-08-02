Body found in Baughurst area

Sun, 02 Aug 2020
Police have discovered a body in the Baughurst area.
Formal identification has yet to take place, but Hampshire Constabulary said that the discovery follows the search for Bradley Green, a 26-year-old Tadley man who was reported missing yesterday.
Mr Green's family have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
Thanks to all who shared our appeal.
