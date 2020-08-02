Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Body found in Baughurst area

Discovery follows search for Tadley man

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

police

Police have discovered a body in the Baughurst area.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but Hampshire Constabulary said that the discovery follows the search for Bradley Green, a 26-year-old Tadley man who was reported missing yesterday.

Mr Green's family have been informed. 

The death is not being treated as suspicious. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Updated map shows where deaths involving coronavirus have happened

Coronavirus West Berkshire

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Newbury man charged with drugs offences after police investigation

Newbury man charged with drugs offences

Newbury hairdresser scoops national award

Newbury hairdresser scoops national award

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33