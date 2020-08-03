West Berkshire restaurant offering half price wine on Wednesdays

Many West Berkshire restaurants are participating in the Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme – but one is going a step further by offering 50 per cent off wine every Wednesday in August.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that diners would be able to take advantage of half price food and soft drinks (up to a maximum value of £10 per person) on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August in a bid to get people back into restaurants and kick-start the economy.

However, if you dine at The Vineyard at Stockcross on Wednesdays this month, you will also be entitled to 50 per cent off your wine bill (up to a maximum of £100 per person)

The five star hotel said it was "going one step further than the Chancellor" and its head sommelier, Romain Bourger was pictured outside the venue this week holding a mock-up 'red box' like the Chancellor does on budget day.

The offer is only valid on Wednesdays during August and this Wednesday – August 5 – is already fully booked.

To book your place on another Wednesday, call (01635) 551199 or visit www.the-vineyard.co.uk