Police and ambulance called to A4 incident in Newbury

Slow traffic in Newbury as police in attendance near Tesco on Bath Road

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Police and ambulance called out to A4 incident in Newbury

A POLICE car and an ambulance are dealing with an incident involving a vehicle on the A4 in Newbury, opposite Tesco, just outside the town centre.

An ambulance response car is also at the scene, which caused queues on both sides of the road near the supermarket.

It is believed that the incident happened between 1pm and 2.30pm on Monday (today), but it's not clear as to what happened.

Update 

The incident has been cleared but delays remain in the area. 

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: "One of our ambulance crews called in at 14:31 to say that they had come across a collision between a car and a motorcyclist on the A4 London Road in Newbury and they were stopping to assist.

"We also subsequently sent a second ambulance and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the incident as the rider had sustained a wrist and shoulder injury, and following initial treatment at the scene was then taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital".

 

