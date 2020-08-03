Crookham Hill closed after accident

An accident has disrupted traffic in both directions along Crookham Hill.

The turning into Old Thornford Road has been closed outright.

The AA first reported an accident at 5.13pm and the road was closed at 6.15pm.

A stretch of road near Thatcham railway station appears to been particularly affected by the disruption.

Update (8.51pm): The traffic appears to have largely cleared, although travellers should continue to exercise caution within the vicinity of Crookham Hill.