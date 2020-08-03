Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Crookham Hill closed after accident

Traffic disrupted in both directions

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

road ahead closed

An accident has disrupted traffic in both directions along Crookham Hill.

The turning into Old Thornford Road has been closed outright.

The AA first reported an accident at 5.13pm and the road was closed at 6.15pm.

A stretch of road near Thatcham railway station appears to been particularly affected by the disruption.

Update (8.51pm): The traffic appears to have largely cleared, although travellers should continue to exercise caution within the vicinity of Crookham Hill.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Body found in Baughurst area

Missing Tadley man found safe and well

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Former gambling addict warns against town centre outlets

Pc Harper killing: Sentences announced

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial: Three teenagers guilty of manslaughter

Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every local authority area in England

Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for every local authority area in England

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33